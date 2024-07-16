Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Purchased by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 352,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 103,780 shares during the quarter. Curtiss-Wright makes up about 6.7% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.92% of Curtiss-Wright worth $90,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CW traded up $9.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $285.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,675. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $185.96 and a 1 year high of $286.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.50.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

