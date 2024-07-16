Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.45

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.45 and last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 39714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWK. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $188,078,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,579,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,540,000 after buying an additional 665,070 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $8,742,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 187,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 99,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $3,097,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

