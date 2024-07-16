Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.49

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.49 and last traded at $60.39, with a volume of 34535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.65.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

