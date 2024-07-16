D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Lowered to $168.00 at Barclays

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $176.00 to $168.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.12.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI opened at $152.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.85. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

