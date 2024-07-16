Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Short Interest Up 8.2% in June

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 888,600 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 821,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 444.3 days.
Daifuku Price Performance
OTCMKTS DAIUF traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.08. 797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67. Daifuku has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10.
Daifuku Company Profile
