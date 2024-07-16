Dan Zugelder Sells 15,404 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,277.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Dan Zugelder also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 6th, Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40.
Dynatrace Price Performance
NYSE DT traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $44.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,784,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,508. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.74. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41.
Institutional Trading of Dynatrace
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.76.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
