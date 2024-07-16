Dan Zugelder Sells 15,404 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,277.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dan Zugelder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40.

Dynatrace Price Performance

NYSE DT traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $44.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,784,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,508. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.74. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.76.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

