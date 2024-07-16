Daryl Hodges Purchases 50,000 Shares of HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Stock

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report) Director Daryl Hodges acquired 50,000 shares of HPQ Silicon stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00.
HPQ Silicon Stock Performance
HPQ remained flat at C$0.33 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 138,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. HPQ Silicon Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$119.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.28.
HPQ Silicon Company Profile
