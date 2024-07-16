Daryl Hodges Purchases 50,000 Shares of HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Stock

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report) Director Daryl Hodges acquired 50,000 shares of HPQ Silicon stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00.

HPQ Silicon Stock Performance

HPQ remained flat at C$0.33 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 138,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. HPQ Silicon Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$119.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.28.

Get HPQ Silicon alerts:

HPQ Silicon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.

Receive News & Ratings for HPQ Silicon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ Silicon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.