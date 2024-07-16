David W. Ruttenberg Sells 8,540 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 8,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $89,755.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,530.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 356,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,143. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $874.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $12.05.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $301.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 117,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 31,840.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

