Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,763,900 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the June 15th total of 14,297,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,489.1 days.
Davide Campari-Milano Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of DVDCF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,813. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $14.19.
About Davide Campari-Milano
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Davide Campari-Milano
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.