Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,763,900 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the June 15th total of 14,297,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,489.1 days.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of DVDCF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,813. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $14.19.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, whisky, tequila, rum, Sparkling wine, mezcal, champagne, gin, and cognac, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic aperitif under the Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Jamaican Rums, Espolòn, Sparkling Wine&Vermouth, Crodino, The GlenGrant, Magnum Tonic Wine, Montelobos, Ancho Reyes, Lallier, Forty Creek, X-Rated, and other brands.

