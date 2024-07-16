Delek US (NYSE:DK) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.74% from the stock’s current price.

DK has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Shares of Delek US stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.66. 483,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,885. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.03. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,283.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,854 shares of company stock worth $71,078 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 64,837 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at $4,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Delek US by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Delek US by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

