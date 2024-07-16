DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Short Interest Up 18.0% in June

DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,977,700 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 3,372,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,894.1 days.

DEXUS Stock Up 16.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DEXSF traded up C$0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.03. 439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.79. DEXUS has a twelve month low of C$4.03 and a twelve month high of C$5.57.

About DEXUS

See Also

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $61.0 billion (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply connected to our purpose: Unlock potential, create tomorrow.

