DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Short Interest Up 18.0% in June

DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,977,700 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 3,372,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,894.1 days.
DEXUS Stock Up 16.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DEXSF traded up C$0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.03. 439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.79. DEXUS has a twelve month low of C$4.03 and a twelve month high of C$5.57.
About DEXUS
