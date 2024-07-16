dForce USD (USX) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $14.66 million and $3,202.42 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,685,726 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99812698 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $11,051.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

