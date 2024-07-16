Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,730.00.

Diageo Trading Down 1.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diageo

NYSE:DEO opened at $129.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo has a 1-year low of $124.80 and a 1-year high of $179.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

