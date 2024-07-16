Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Short Interest Update

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,500 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 128,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Ally in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

DGLY traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,984. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.86. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 155.99% and a negative net margin of 89.17%.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

