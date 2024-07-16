Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

Dime Community Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. Dime Community Bancshares has a payout ratio of 37.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $899.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $27.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.15 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 11.46%. Analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

