Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2182 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a positive change from Dimensional Global Credit ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DGCB remained flat at $53.21 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,688. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.65.

About Dimensional Global Credit ETF

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

