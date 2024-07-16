Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2182 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a positive change from Dimensional Global Credit ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ DGCB remained flat at $53.21 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,688. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.65.
About Dimensional Global Credit ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Global Credit ETF
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.