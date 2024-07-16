Diploma (LON:DPLM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4,352.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,352 ($56.44) and last traded at GBX 4,340 ($56.28), with a volume of 311616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,298 ($55.74).
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,050 ($52.52) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 4,400 ($57.06) to GBX 4,700 ($60.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.36) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,950 ($51.23).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a GBX 17.30 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,705.88%.
Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.
