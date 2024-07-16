Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 490,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 1,338,698 shares.The stock last traded at $95.22 and had previously closed at $90.00.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 10.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $982.87 million, a PE ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 172.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 36,417 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,006,000.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

