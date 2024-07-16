Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2024

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNAGet Free Report) shares rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.99 and last traded at $46.88. Approximately 7,622,886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 18,813,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.54.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 8.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNA. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 28.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $305,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

(Get Free Report)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.