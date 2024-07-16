Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.99 and last traded at $46.88. Approximately 7,622,886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 18,813,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.54.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 8.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNA. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 28.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $305,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

