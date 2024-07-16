Discover Financial Services (DFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.97 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Discover Financial Services to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $137.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $137.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.78.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

