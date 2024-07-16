DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Up 24.3% in June

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 759,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:DNP traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 280,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,458. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71.
DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
