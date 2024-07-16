DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Up 24.3% in June

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 759,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DNP traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 280,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,458. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNP. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

