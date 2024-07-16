Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Short Interest Down 9.5% in June

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 490,200 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the June 15th total of 541,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DLMAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollarama from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Dollarama from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.
Dollarama Stock Performance
About Dollarama
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
