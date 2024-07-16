Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 84,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Donaldson Price Performance

DCI stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.42. 60,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,874. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.03.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

