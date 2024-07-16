Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires 1,035 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 37,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 110.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 540,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,345,000 after purchasing an additional 24,868 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:PPG traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.61. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

