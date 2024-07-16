Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires 678 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 665.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 296,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,186,000 after purchasing an additional 257,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,533,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,827,170,000 after purchasing an additional 53,389 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.19.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $4.34 on Tuesday, reaching $120.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,073. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

