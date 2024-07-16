Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires New Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Boston Partners acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $128,381,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,177,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,986,000 after purchasing an additional 93,916 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,873,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,435,000 after purchasing an additional 59,329 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,589,000 after buying an additional 144,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,274,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGE traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.89. 359,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.47. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.51.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.77%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

