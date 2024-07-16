Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires Shares of 3,540 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 14,650.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,670.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $424,518.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,565.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,670.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,286 shares of company stock worth $4,287,086. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.53. The company had a trading volume of 372,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $135.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. NetApp’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NetApp from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

