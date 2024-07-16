Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys 518 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Atlassian by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total value of $1,617,378.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,006,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.63, for a total transaction of $147,158.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,486,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total value of $1,617,378.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,655 shares in the company, valued at $80,006,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,389 shares of company stock worth $48,914,940. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $181.42. 296,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $152.34 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.50.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Barclays raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Atlassian

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.