Donoghue Forlines LLC Cuts Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $2,501,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $1,473,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 24,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 23,722 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.04. The stock had a trading volume of 277,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,744. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.17. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

