Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $275,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Up 1.2 %

Clorox stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.70. 144,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.51, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CLX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.67.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

