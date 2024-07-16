Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases New Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 402.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 1,576.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Etsy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Etsy from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.88.

Etsy Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $2.81 on Tuesday, reaching $64.38. 1,208,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average of $67.20. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $102.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.30 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

