Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases Shares of 11,112 Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SON. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SON traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.41. 67,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,016. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average is $56.79. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $61.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.86%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

