DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Up to $9.61

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.61, but opened at $10.08. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 114,907 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRD shares. StockNews.com cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on DRDGOLD from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 317,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the first quarter worth $131,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 20,686 shares during the period. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

