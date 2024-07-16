Dynex (DNX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $49.83 Million

Dynex (DNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Dynex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynex has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Dynex has a total market cap of $49.83 million and $849,821.52 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dynex Coin Profile

Dynex’s genesis date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 92,756,250 coins and its circulating supply is 92,759,143 coins. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 92,715,969.11319032. The last known price of Dynex is 0.52048744 USD and is up 5.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,326,661.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.