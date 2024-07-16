Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 319,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the June 15th total of 286,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 809,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter worth $105,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the second quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

ECC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. 87,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,510. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.77. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $10.58.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.30 million. Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 88.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.70%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

