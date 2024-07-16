Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Eaton were worth $27,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $332.46. 1,640,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $345.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.06.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

