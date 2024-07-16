eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.36

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.36 and last traded at $55.16, with a volume of 2135877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup began coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

eBay Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average of $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in eBay by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

