ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the June 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS ECTM traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.51. 15,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,336. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.65. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.10.

Get ECA Marcellus Trust I alerts:

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Cuts Dividend

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. ECA Marcellus Trust I’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.36%.

(Get Free Report)

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.