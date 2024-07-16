eCash Tops 24-Hour Volume of $45.56 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $743.41 million and $45.56 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eCash has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,458.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.38 or 0.00594846 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00047766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00070651 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,729,945,298,091 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

