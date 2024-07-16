Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) Short Interest Down 12.5% in June

Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Elah Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ELLH traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.50. 116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691. Elah has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $53.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.62.

Get Elah alerts:

Elah Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Elah Holdings, Inc, a holding company, focuses on acquiring profitable businesses in the commercial and industrial markets. The company was formerly known as Real Industry, Inc and changed its name to Elah Holdings, Inc in May 2018. Elah Holdings, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Elah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.