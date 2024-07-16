Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) Short Interest Down 12.5% in June

Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Elah Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ELLH traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.50. 116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691. Elah has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $53.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.62.
Elah Company Profile
