Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the June 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN ECF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.62. 36,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,563. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $8.91.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

