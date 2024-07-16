Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the June 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSEAMERICAN ECF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.62. 36,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,563. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $8.91.
About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund
