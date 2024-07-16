Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.94

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 1444528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

EXK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,287 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 90,259 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $19,008,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,781,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

