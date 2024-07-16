Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 687,081 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 508,405 shares.The stock last traded at $30.34 and had previously closed at $29.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

Get Energizer alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ENR

Energizer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Energizer by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Energizer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Energizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.