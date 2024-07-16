Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 751,600 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the June 15th total of 603,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 307,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $73,451.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 90.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 89.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

NYSE EPAC traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $41.47. 81,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,016. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.92. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $150.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

