Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Down 9.8% in June

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the June 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Engie Brasil Energia Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EGIEY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.71. 5,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,267. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32. Engie Brasil Energia has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $527.08 million for the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a net margin of 40.50% and a return on equity of 35.70%.

Engie Brasil Energia Cuts Dividend

About Engie Brasil Energia

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2182 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Engie Brasil Energia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

