Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Down 9.8% in June

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the June 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Engie Brasil Energia Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS EGIEY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.71. 5,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,267. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32. Engie Brasil Energia has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $15.00.
Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $527.08 million for the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a net margin of 40.50% and a return on equity of 35.70%.
Engie Brasil Energia Cuts Dividend
About Engie Brasil Energia
Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.
