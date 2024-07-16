Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) COO Sells $438,098.25 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) COO Anish Patel sold 17,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $438,098.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 376,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anish Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 15th, Anish Patel sold 30,978 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $775,998.90.
  • On Thursday, June 6th, Anish Patel sold 1,133 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $22,727.98.
  • On Tuesday, May 14th, Anish Patel sold 1,107 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,675.00.
  • On Thursday, May 9th, Anish Patel sold 260 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $6,515.60.
  • On Monday, May 6th, Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $110,760.00.

ELVN stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.65. The company had a trading volume of 240,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,633. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELVN shares. Baird R W raised Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

