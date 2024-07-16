Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Update

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,446,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the June 15th total of 1,588,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.2 days.
Ensign Energy Services Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of ESVIF stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.90. 20,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,221. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $2.78.
About Ensign Energy Services
