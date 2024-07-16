Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Update

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,446,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the June 15th total of 1,588,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.2 days.

Ensign Energy Services Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of ESVIF stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.90. 20,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,221. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

About Ensign Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.