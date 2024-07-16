Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 27,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Enterprise Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ EBTC traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.86. 9,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,740. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.
Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.69 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.80%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp
About Enterprise Bancorp
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enterprise Bancorp
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.