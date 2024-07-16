Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 27,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBTC traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.86. 9,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,740. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.69 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

About Enterprise Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

