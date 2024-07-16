Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.42

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.42 and last traded at $46.32, with a volume of 66043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 6.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average is $40.04. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.