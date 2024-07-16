Enterra Co. (OTCMKTS:ETER) Short Interest Update

Enterra Co. (OTCMKTS:ETER – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Enterra Stock Performance

Shares of ETER stock remained flat at $0.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. Enterra has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.51.

Get Enterra alerts:

About Enterra

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Enterra Corporation provides mobile solutions for the restaurant-wine industry in the United States. The company offers VinCompass, a mobile solution that guides users through the wine selection process; and provides personalized wine club and private label wine offerings with eCommerce convenience. Its VinCompass mobile solution enables users to create a digital blue print of their wine preferences, which facilitate each user to navigate through the wine selection process and overcome the fear and anxiety associated with selecting wines.

Receive News & Ratings for Enterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.