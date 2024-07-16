Enterra Co. (OTCMKTS:ETER) Short Interest Update

Enterra Co. (OTCMKTS:ETER – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Enterra Stock Performance
Shares of ETER stock remained flat at $0.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. Enterra has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.51.
About Enterra
